SPRINGVALE – Doris-Elizabeth “Chica” M. Plante, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2023 at her residence in Springvale.

She was born in Melrose, Mass., daughter of Genieve Brigham and W. Francis MacCuish.

She attended Nasson College in Springvale. She also taught in the Sanford-Springvale school system for many years and worked as a librarian at the Springvale Public Library.

Chica was quite a craftswoman, making beautiful cross stitch, knitting, crocheting and applique. She is best known for the amazing quilts she made for family, friends and organizations.

Chica is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles A. Plante Sr.; six children, Kathryn, Charles Jr., Patricia, William, James, and Elizabeth; 13 grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters.

Chica requested no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later time per her wishes.

