SOUTH PORTLAND – Alice E. (Fournier) Dickey, 94, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2023 due to natural causes while living at the Landing at Saco Bay in Saco.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1928 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She graduated from Portland High School at the age of 17.

She was the daughter of Helen Gillespie Fournier Roderick and Cyrus Fournier. She was the oldest of nine siblings.

She married Arthur Dickey on Oct. 8, 1948 in Portsmouth, N.H. They were married for 40 years until his passing in 1988. They had five children, Arthur, Alan, Arnold, Andy Dickey and Alicia Dickey Hutchinson.

Employed by Fair Childs, E.G. Foden Company, and retired from Sears. She continued to work part time for Gloria Jeans as the sample lady until the age of 91.

Alice was involved in Boy Scouts, Little League, and also member of the Snow Hobo Snowmobile Club and True Fans for Elvis Club. She was a huge Elvis fan. She was manager for Robert Washington (Elvis Entertainer). They traveled all over the U.S. together. She loved sewing, dancing, bowling and family gatherings.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Dickey; a son, Arnold Dickey, three brothers, Larry, William, Frank Fournier; and daughter-in-law, Ann Roland Dickey.

She is survived by her children, Arthur, Alan and wife Georgann, Andy and Alicia; sisters Judy Fournier Domenick, Donna Roderick, Randi Roderick Williams, brothers Mel and Carl Fournier; along with eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Camp Sunshine in her memory.

