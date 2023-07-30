PORTLAND – Jeremy Scott Hall, 39, was taken from us way too soon on July 20, 2023, where he passed away unexpectedly in his home. He was born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1983, the son of Maynard and Carol (Yankowsky) Hall.

Jeremy was a one of a kind soul. He was always there to lend a helping hand and was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

He loved anything to do with the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and hiking. One of his favorite things to do was take his children on adventures through the woods to explore. Jeremy very much enjoyed playing cards with friends and was a very skilled poker player. When he smiled, he had the most amazing dimples. He was always cracking jokes and making those around him laugh.

He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend to so many. He was truly just a giant teddy bear full of love and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Jeremy is survived by his parents Maynard and Carol Hall; three amazing children, Noah Hall, Keagen Crudell, and Annabella Crudell; a brother, Derek Hall, a sister, Nicole Moores and husband Adam Moores; a niece and nephew, Grace and Blake Moores; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Jeremy’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

