LEESBURG, Va. – William David Tripp of Leesburg, Va. passed away on July 25, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with his health.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1959 and raised in Saco. Bill loved learning and had many adventures though out his life. A passion of Bill’s was to visit as many college and university campuses across the nation.

He attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy 1978. Bill had many accomplishments, including a spelling bee champion and class leader. He enjoyed playing baseball and football.

After high school, Bill attended the University of New Hampshire, then received his bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of New Mexico. He was a member of the Omega Tau Alpha Fraternity.

While growing up, Bill held a variety of jobs including a local dairy farm, Funtown USA and University of New England, as a grounds keeper. After graduating from college, Bill used his degree in architecture to design homes, then worked as a Construction Project Manager at New Mexico State University, many projects in the Washington D.C. Metro area, and at Northern Virginia Community College, before retiring.

Bill had an adventurous spirit! He loved camping, hiking, going on picnics and exploring new places. He particularly enjoyed cycling and even rode one trip cross county. He remained a sports’ enthusiastic throughout his life. Family was the center of Bill’s life. He treasured the annual Tripp Family Clambake in Maine and the cabin at the lake in Michigan.

Bill was a “dead head,” loving blue grass music and attended many festivals and concerts. He never met a stranger he couldn’t talk with and enjoyed cooking meals for all, which fed his soul. He was a member of Leesburg United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee, using his knowledge and gifts with construction projects.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Millard and Theresa Tripp; sister, Sandy Legendre and brother, John Tripp

Surviving family members include siblings (from Maine), Patti (Mike) Jordan, Richard (Patrice) Tripp, James (Robin) Tripp, Sue Tripp, brother-in-law, Raynald Legendre; son, Samuel (Morgan) Tripp, daughter, Julianne Tripp (fiancé Evan Hillian); and his wife, Deborah Tripp.

Services in Leesburg, Va. will be held at the Leesburg United Methodist Church, Friday July 28 at 11 a.m. There will be visitation 10 a.m., at the church, prior to the service and a luncheon immediately following.

The burial service will be held in Maine at the South Buxton Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made, in Bill’s memory, to the

Leesburg United Methodist Church – Building Fund; or

Saco Food Pantry in Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous