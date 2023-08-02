CUMBERLAND FORESIDE/GORHAM – Oland “Olie” Morton, passed away with his loving family by his side on July 29, 2023. Oland was born in Gorham on March 26, 1927 to Willard and Helen Morton, the youngest of seven children.

He grew up in the White Rock section of Gorham attending Gorham High School before joining the US Navy during WWII. Oland met a beautiful young woman Violet Corkum and they were married in 1945 when Oland was on leave from US Navy. Oland and Vi built their home on Sebago Lake Road in Gorham where they lived for 70 years. He and Vi enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family and spending summers at their camp on Thomas Pond. Oland was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved ice fishing on Sebago Lake and spent hours jigging for lake trout. He was an amazing deer hunter making the big buck club and bagging his deer almost every year. In his later life just being out hunting was enough.

He was a dedicated volunteer firefighter and fire policeman for over 50 years. Oland worked for SD Warren/Scott Paper and retired after 39 years of service. He so enjoyed retirement with his wife Vi as they wintered in Florida and took their camper on many trips with friends. He was a dedicated caregiver.

Oland was predeceased by his wife Violet; his parents; and his six siblings, Jasper Morton, William Hawkswell, Arlene Verrill, Roy Morton, Marion Hutchins, Hazel Heath. He is survived his children Judy (Jeff) Stevens, Dennis (Joanne) Morton, Tammy (Mark) Franco and Tori (Jim) Foley. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Lance Stevens, Greg Stevens, Laura Morton, Sam Morton, Sarah McEachin, Nicholas Franco, Michaela Franco, Amanda Foley, Sean Foley, Delanie Nicosia, Reaghan Foley and Connor Foley; as well as 17.5 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road Windham on Thursday August 3 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 4 at 1 p.m. at Little Falls Bible Church 746 Gray Rd, Gorham, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Oland’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

