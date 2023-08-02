Hires, promotions, appointments

Kimberly Bean was recently promoted to trust associate of the asset management group at Norway Savings Bank at its Portland office. She has been a customer relations representative for two years.

Erik Peters has been hired for the labor and employment group at Verrill in Portland. He was previously a prosecutor for the Texas Department of Public Safety. He conducts workplace investigations and anti-harassment training.

Giving back

Saco & Biddeford Savings Charitable Foundation has pledged $50,000 to benefit the University of Southern Maine’s new McGoldrick Center for Career and Student Success on the Portland campus.

Granted

The Maine Community Foundation’s Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund awarded $198,213 to 29 organizations that support underserved or vulnerable communities. Recipients include A Company of Girls, Count ME In, the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, LearningWorks, Maine Boys to Men, Portland Community Health Center and ProsperityME, all of Portland; Midcoast Maine Community Action of Bath and Brunswick; Oasis Health Network, Brunswick; Family and Community Mediation of Falmouth; Kids First Center, Scarborough; Furniture Friends and Intercultural Community Center of Westbrook; and Woodfords Family Services of Portland, New Gloucester and Westbrook.

Recognition

Jonathan Dunitz, an attorney at Verrill in Portland and president-elect of the Maine State Bar Association, was appointed to the Access to Justice Tax Credit Committee of the State of Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The committee grants $6,000 in income tax credit to five attorneys to encourage work in underserved areas.

Open for business

The Vascular Care Group has opened an office at 400 Southborough Drive in South Portland, its first outside of Massachusetts, where it has eight.

