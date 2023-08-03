It is with heavy hearts that we inform our dear friends of the passing of our beloved mother, Maureen Ellen Soutter. Surrounded by family, and having lived a long and well-lived life, she left this world to join her husband, David, in heaven.

Maureen, Mame to her family and close friends, and Nana to her grandchildren, was born in Boston to John and Katherine Roberts in 1936. She was raised in Watertown and Wellesley, attended Rosary Academy where her Aunt Romana was also the Mother Superior. While her Aunt and Mother Superior wasn’t easy to please, she excelled both academically and at basketball, her favorite sport. She enjoyed many summers in Pemberton and loved to tell stories of her adventures at the shore as a young girl. Those experiences and love for the ocean were some of the many gifts she passed along to her family. Her immense love for animals was another cherished quality. From the many labs that were a part of the family, to the chipmunks that were fed Ritz crackers to the birds that she knew, loved and fed, they were all important creatures to her.

After graduating high school and beginning her college studies, she met the love of her life, David Soutter, while both working at their summer jobs in Falmouth. They married in 1957 and so began a loving 65-year union. Their careers required some early relocations but, eventually, they were able to return to Falmouth to raise their four children; Cait, David, Mark and Greg. Maureen was firm but loving. As a close family friend noted, “She knew when to be warm and when to reel you back in.” She was a force in her family and her community.

While working full-time and raising a large family, Maureen still met and made many friends. In her free time she could be found at Menauhant Beach during the summer season and snow skiing with her family in Northern New England during the winter. She was also devoted to her local community, volunteered at the Good Samaritans and was a dedicated communicant to St. Anthony’s Parish.

Upon retirement from Ocean Research Labs, she committed her time and energy to coastal ecology projects including Save The Bay and the Waquiot Bay Estuarine Research Reserve. Her passion to help followed her everywhere she and Dave lived. During their years in Philips and Harpswell, Maine, she volunteered with child literacy programs at the local libraries and supported the area food insecurity programs.

Maureen and her husband made their final home the Cape where they first met. They spent some years back in Falmouth where they enjoyed watching the Island Queen make its regular voyages to the Vineyard and reconnecting with old friends. Their final home was in nearby Marion where they lived with their son Greg and his family and doted on their two dogs.

Maureen leaves behind her four children and spouses, Cait (Todd), David (Christine), Mark (Eileen) and Greg (Sandra). She was Nana to Matthew, Patrick, Bridget, Madeleine, Emma, Olivia, Anna, Samantha (CJ), Abby, Grace, Ella, Jack, and Brynleigh. She leaves her sister, Katherine Conway and husband Morton. She was predeceased by her brother John. Heaven welcomed her with open arms and she is again with her beloved husband, David, who passed in May. They are now both watching over us all and hoping we continue their legacy of giving.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Monday, August 7, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth, Mass. An informal gathering of friends and loved ones will follow.

Arrangements by Chapman Funerals & Cremations – Wareham. To leave a message of condolence visit: http://www.chapmanfuneral.com