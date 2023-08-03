SACO – Terry Ross, 74, of Livermore Falls, passed away Saturday July 29, 2023, at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born Nov. 12, 1948, in Biddeford the son of Walter and Florence Maddox Ross.

Terry attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. He enlisted in the US Army, serving in Vietnam and was combat wounded.

Returning home in 1970, he worked for Allied Hampshire Footwear in Saco, he was welding and sustained a workplace injury. This injury caused burns to 55 percent of his body, and he was in Maine Medical Center for one year. After teaching himself to walk again, he worked from 1991 to 2007 as a painting foreman and subcontractor for Ascenio Painting.

Terry was well known for Country music. He was a member of New Hampshire Country Music Association, Downeast Country Music Association (where he was a member and Judge)

Terry was also well known in Dancing circles. He was a member of Harmony Dance Hall, Nicholodeon Dance Hall, Crystal Falls Dance Hall, Circle Ranch, and the Silver Spur Dance Hall.

Terrys interest involved Self Defense, where he was a member of Fred Villari’s in Rochester, Sanford and Biddeford.

Terry is survived by his sister Sandy Jensen and an ex girlfriend Joyce Richardson

Visiting hours are from 11 to 12 Tuesday August 8, 2023 at Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco. A 12:00 funeral service will immediately follow at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery (Deering Park Section).

