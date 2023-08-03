FREEPORT – Maureen Kelley Perkins, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Brunswick.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 2 TO 4 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 326, Maine St. Yarmouth. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Perkins family.