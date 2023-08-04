George Erwin Bodge

STANDISH – George Erwin Bodge, age 89, passed away on August 1, 2023, at his home.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday August 8 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Visiting hours will conclude at 7 p.m. with USAF Honors.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.