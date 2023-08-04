STANDISH – George Erwin Bodge, age 89, passed away on August 1, 2023, at his home.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday August 8 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Visiting hours will conclude at 7 p.m. with USAF Honors.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous