O’Donnell, Elizabeth “Betty” 94, of Portland, Maine, and Bonita Springs, Florida, July 24, 2023. Visitation, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland, Aug. 6, 4 to 7 p.m.; Celebration of Life, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., followed by Interment,11:30 a.m., at Brooklawn Cemetery.

