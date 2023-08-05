BUXTON – Mary-Joe Cox, 85, passed away on July 29, 2023, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Blue Hill, Maine, on Nov. 7, 1937, a child of the late Alfred and Maxine (Burton) Wellington and attended South Portland Schools.

Mary-Joe will forever be remembered for the enjoyment she had cooking, gardening, and most importantly- being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family and friends meant the world to her. Mary-Joe was a member of the Buxton Center Baptist Church.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert Cox; son- Jerry Cox; all of her siblings; a grandson- Joshua Cox; and a great granddaughter- Kearnna Cox.

Mary-Joe is survived by her children- Carl “Chipper” Cox and his wife Betty of Buxton, Robin Prescott and her husband Jim of South Portland, and Robert Cox and his wife Debbie of Alabama; Snaps Barnhart who was a partner to Jerry; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday Aug. 11, from 2 – 3 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt.22) in Buxton. A graveside service will then follow at Dow’s Corner Cemetery in Standish where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.