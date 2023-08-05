On Feb. 16, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Nordic Aquafarms didn’t own the intertidal land it needs to lay saltwater intake and effluent discharge pipes for the $500 million industrial fish farm it wants to build in Belfast.
At 1:56 p.m. that same day, Tim Feeley, deputy legal counsel to Gov. Janet Mills, wrote in an email to Mills and various state officials that I acquired under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act, saying the court’s decision was Nordic’s “self-inflicted wound.”
Feeley elaborated: “They (Nordic) put millions of dollars into a project on land they didn’t own, and … their own surveyor apparently told them that years ago.” Exactly. That’s exactly what the Nordic opposition has been saying for years. And, two minutes later at 1:58 p.m., Mills responded to Feeley’s email: “Oh boy. This is not a good message for Maine.”
Apparently, Gov. Mills thinks that Maine’s highest court stopping a big corporation from illegally taking land from Maine residents is “not a good message for Maine.”
I disagree.
Lawrence Reichard
Belfast
