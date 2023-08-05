The Aug. 2 column by my onetime neighbor Anne Pringle and her collaborator, Roseanne Graef, spills quite a lot of ink over homeless encampments being a problem, and concerns about the city’s response. But there is nary a word about the need to build more permanent supportive housing or affordable housing for the growing number of Mainers who cannot afford a place to live.
As unpleasant as it may be to walk or drive by encampments, it is surely more challenging to be without a permanent place to sleep.
Peter Asen
Cranston, R.I.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.