The Aug. 2 column by my onetime neighbor Anne Pringle and her collaborator, Roseanne Graef, spills quite a lot of ink over homeless encampments being a problem, and concerns about the city’s response. But there is nary a word about the need to build more permanent supportive housing or affordable housing for the growing number of Mainers who cannot afford a place to live.

As unpleasant as it may be to walk or drive by encampments, it is surely more challenging to be without a permanent place to sleep.

Peter Asen

Cranston, R.I.

