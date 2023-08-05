As an equine advocate, I am writing to express my deepest gratitude for Sen. Susan Collins’ invaluable role as an original co-sponsor of the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act (S.2037). Her dedication to ending horse slaughter is truly commendable, and I urge her to continue her support of the SAFE Act in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Statistics from Edge Research and the ASPCA shed light on the significant potential to address the issue of horse slaughter. The 2017 findings show that approximately 0.2% of U.S. horses, equal to 19,000 horses in 2022, go to slaughter. The same study revealed that about 1.2 million U.S. households have both the resources and desire to immediately adopt a horse. These findings strongly suggest that homes are available to adopt horses that would otherwise be sent to slaughter for the next decade.

Every horse going to slaughter has a home waiting, if given the opportunity to find it. By supporting the SAFE Act and its inclusion in the 2023 Farm Bill, this can be a reality, ensuring that horses are provided with the loving homes they deserve.

I once again express my deepest gratitude for Sen. Collins’ support as an original co-sponsor of the SAFE Act. Her dedication to protecting the lives and well-being of horses is commendable. I kindly urge her to maintain his commitment to the SAFE Act and support its inclusion in the 2023 Farm Bill to work toward a future where slaughter is a thing of the past and every horse is given the opportunity to find a loving home.

Kim Schwickrath

Old Orchard Beach

