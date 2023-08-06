At the age of 86, I think it’s time to put my two cents in.

In all of my voting years, I have been an independent – but to be completely honest, I have always leaned to the Democrats.

However, in this next presidential election I would gladly vote Republican if Liz Cheney were the Republican candidate. In my opinion, she is the hero of the Republican Party and could maybe bring it back to some normalcy.

Both parties need a shake-up, and perhaps this could do it.

Phyllis Wolstenhulme

Windham

