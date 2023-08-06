If one were to seek a definition of the word “irony,” you need only read two related articles in the July 30 Maine Sunday Telegram.

In one article, headlined “Struggling financially, UMaine System seeks course correction” (Page A1), University of Southern Maine President Jacqueline Edmondson (no relation) was quoted as lamenting the reduced enrollment at USM and the resulting financial constraints. In the accompanying article, “Chancellor wins back confidence of trustees, but not all the faculty” (Page A11), it was reported that University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy will receive over $800,000 in salary, plus generous benefits and bonuses totaling in excess of another $100,000, over the next two years.

As most Mainers who send their children to college are hard-working, blue-collar workers, it should come as no surprise to anyone that attending college is becoming out of reach for many because of the high costs.

What is driving these costs, you may ask? The salaries paid to administrators of the university system are quite eye-opening. I conducted a search of salaries within the system and was fed 116 pages of employees and their salaries, all available online. After the chancellor, there are vice chancellors, presidents, deans and associate deans, with many making over $190,000. I even found a position called “associate vice chancellor of student success,” making $188,000.

I don’t begrudge anyone achieving a position that pays as much as these jobs do, but if you are truly concerned about low enrollment and revenue problems in the university system, I have a suggestion for you.

Steven Edmondson

Topsham

