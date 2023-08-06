It’s so good that Gov. Mills wants Maine to build floating offshore wind turbines – enough turbines to provide half of Maine’s electricity needs.

Too bad then-Gov. Paul LePage sent Statoil packing in 2013, as those turbines would already be in place. His reasoning was that Statoil wasn’t interested in supporting the Maine economy, even though the turbines would have been built (and maintained) by Maine companies.

Bruce Bartrug
Nobleboro

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles