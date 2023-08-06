It’s so good that Gov. Mills wants Maine to build floating offshore wind turbines – enough turbines to provide half of Maine’s electricity needs.

Too bad then-Gov. Paul LePage sent Statoil packing in 2013, as those turbines would already be in place. His reasoning was that Statoil wasn’t interested in supporting the Maine economy, even though the turbines would have been built (and maintained) by Maine companies.

Bruce Bartrug

Nobleboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: