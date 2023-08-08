Midcoast Senior College has announced new courses for its upcoming fall term. Courses begin the week of Sept. 11 and are four to eight weeks long. There is a selection of in-person and online classes. Midcoast Senior College brings classes to seniors interested in lifelong learning with no grades, no exams — just learning for the fun of it.

Registration starts Aug. 21 online at midcoastseniorcollege.org or call 725-4900.

To register for a course, you must be a current MSC member or a current member of another Maine senior college. The annual $35 non-refundable membership fee is valid from July 1 through June 30 of each calendar year. All courses are $60 per person. A $10 discount is given for two people in the same household taking an online class together. MSC offers confidential tuition waivers to its members from its scholarship fund. Send your tuition waiver request to info@midcoastseniorcollege.org and MSC will contact you.

Course offerings include: Understanding the War in Ukraine, A Self-Guided Tour of Merrymeeting Bay, American Sign Language, Maine’s Climate Crisis: Why Is It Happening? What Can We Do?, Introduction to Plato and much more.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: