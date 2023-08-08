Freeport Conservation Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting natural spaces, recently announced its annual Trail Challenge. From Aug. 12 to Oct. 16, participants are invited to embark on an adventure exploring four local trails and experiencing the beauty of Freeport’s natural surroundings.

The Trail Challenge aims to engage individuals of all ages and abilities, encouraging them to connect with nature while fostering a sense of stewardship for the environment. By completing the challenge and submitting a completed passport, participants will earn an exclusive treat, sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s and Pet Pantry of Freeport.

To embark on this journey, participants will keep track of their outings on the provided passport. At each trail, a rubber stamp can be collected from the container and applied to the card. Alternatively, participants can document their hikes by taking a selfie on each trail and emailing it to trailchallenge@freeportconservationtrust.org.

Last year, 253 individuals participated in the Trail Challenge, with 122 of them being children. This year, FCT anticipate an even greater turnout, with participants eagerly seeking to explore and experience the wonders of local trails.

“The Trail Challenge perfectly encapsulates our organization’s mission of preserving and protecting the natural beauty of Freeport,” Carrie Kinne, executive director of FCT, said in a prepared release. “We are excited to welcome participants of all ages to join us on this incredible journey, and we are grateful to Ben & Jerry’s and Pet Pantry of Freeport for their generous sponsorship.”

For more information about the Trail Challenge, visit freeportconservationtrust.org.

