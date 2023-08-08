KENNEBUNK – Edward T. Flynn, of Kennebunk, best known as Ed, passed away on November 17, 2022, at Huntington Commons, after a prolonged illness.

Ed was born September 14, 1941 in Augusta, graduated from Cony High School (Augusta) and from the University of Maine Orono with a BS and M.Ed in Education.

Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, GA, as a ROTC Second Lieutenant. He enjoyed assignments at Fort Holabird, MD Army Intelligence School and on to the 6th MI Group HQS in Heidelberg, Germany. Ed completed his active military duty in 1969 and retired after 20 years in U.S. Army Reserves.

After brief employment with Bates Manufacturing in Lewiston. Ed joined the United States Secret Service as a Special Agent. He started his career in Syracuse, N.Y. Additional assignments, that took him all over the world included Intelligence Division, Vice President’s Detail (VPPD), Liaison Division (Capitol Hill), Boston Field Office and finally the Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAIC) of the Bush Protective Division in Kennebunkport. Upon retirement, Ed conducted Background Investigations for various agencies.

Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing with his longtime friends Al and Roger and talking baseball with his grandsons while enjoying summers at their camp at Long Pond in Belgrade.

Ed was predeceased in death by his parents, John E. Flynn and Anne Kelley Flynn.

Survivors include his wife if 56 years, Susan Conant Flynn of Kennebunk, daughters Betsy Flynn Upton (Tom), of Arlington, Va., and Maggie Flynn of Kennebunk, his brother, Jim Flynn (Sue) of Haymarket, Va., two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Upton and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, followed by a celebration of Ed’s life at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Interment with military honors will take place at 3 p.m., on the same day at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 605 Western Ave., Manchester, Maine, 04351.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Ed’s book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.﻿

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kennebunk Sport Boosters Club,

PO Box 1394

Kennebunk, ME 04043.

