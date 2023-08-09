SCARBOROUGH – Karin (Martinson) Rooks, 80, of Scarborough, died of natural causes on July 21, 2023.

Born in Urbana, Ill., Karin spent her childhood in Milwaukee, Wis. and Brantford, Ontario. She graduated from Nicolet High School and the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in education. It was at U-Wisconsin that she met the love of her life, Robert Rooks, at a Friday night “beer supper.” They were married before their senior year.

With Bob at her side, Karin lived a life full of friends and adventures. Following Bob’s career as a pilot – first in the Air Force, then with Delta Air Lines – the young couple lived in Texas, California, Illinois, and then Dunwoody, Ga., where they raised their children. They fell in love with Maine and moved to Camden in the 1986, where they were actively involved in the local community. After Bob’s death in 2010, Karin relocated to southern Maine to be near two of her grandchildren.

Karin’s first job was as a 3rd grade teacher in Del Rio, Texas. She remembered her students vividly for the rest of her life. Once her children were born, she was an active and engaged mom, with many talents – Girl Scout troop leader, Sunday School teacher, accomplished seamstress, terrific scratch cook (who threw memorable dinner parties!), and substitute teacher. Later, Karin turned to a new career as a realtor in Atlanta, Ga., and then Camden.

Karin treasured the friends she made throughout her life and kept in touch with many for decades. She loved a good book, sailing Penobscot Bay, playing Mahjong or bridge with friends, traveling, and keeping up with current events.

She is survived by her sister, Mary DuFresne; daughter, Jennifer Rooks and husband, Mike Moran, son, Rob Rooks and wife, Trish Rooks; and her beloved grandchildren, Sam, Julia, and Henry.

A celebration of Karin’s life will be held at the Camden Yacht Club on Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Karin’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the

Good Shepherd Food Bank,

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211-1807,

or to Maine Needs,

http://www.maineneeds.org.

