GLENVILLE, N.Y. – Hilda M. (Torrance) White, 94, previously of Glenville, N.Y., passed away peacefully at The Highlands in Topsham, Aug. 5, 2023, with several family members nearby. Born in Lake Placid, N.Y., April 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marie (Daby) Torrance. After graduating from Lake Placid High School, she went on to receive a degree in nursing from McGill University, in Montreal, Canada.

She married the late Charles W. White in Lake Placid, N.Y., and they raised their four sons together, in Glenville, N.Y.

After beginning her career as a regional public nurse, Hilda paused for some years to raise her sons. She returned to nursing at the Glendale Home in 1972 and retired in 1986.

Hilda enjoyed traveling with her husband to Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, Myrtle Beach, and Florida. She enjoyed a number of different hobbies in various periods of her life, including gardening, ceramics, and quilting. She was a woman of strong faith and, after having become a Roman Catholic in 1961, she later professed as a Third Order Carmelite, taking the name Sr. Mary Elizabeth of the Sacred Heart.

She is survived by her four sons, Peter L. (Patricia) White of Topsham, David C. White of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Paul W. (Donna) White of Moseley, Va., John R. (Kristy) White of Pittsburgh, Pa.; six grandchildren, Sarah (Wayne Jr.) Berry, Peter C. (Julia) White, Larro (Travis) Faltin, Joshua (Miranda) White, Meghan and Branden Call; and six great-grandchildren, Liam, Noah and Emily Berry, Grayson Faltin, and Loren and Lyle White.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Loren Torrance, and sister, Nancy (Torrance) Bancroft.

Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following (11 a.m.) at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Anthony’s Cemetery located in Glenville, N.Y., at approximately 12 p.m.

For online condolences, flowers etc., please contact Glenville Funeral Home at: http://www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Hilda requested donations to cancer research or to ETWN in her name.

