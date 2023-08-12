SANFORD – Dennis A. Smith, 74, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on Feb. 7, 1949, in Sanford, Dennis was a lifelong resident, completing his education at Sanford High School in 1968. In 1976, he united in marriage with IdaRose Welch, marking the beginning of 47 years filled with love, laughter, and shared memories as they raised their two children.

For 42 years, Dennis dedicated his service to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring in 2012. A man of many talents and interests, Dennis held a pilot’s license in his younger days and delighted in the freedom of flight. Known for his quiet demeanor, he cherished the simple moments — long walks with IdaRose, fixing things around the house with his impeccable handy skills, and working on cars alongside his son. Memories of riding his motorcycle and trips to California to visit relatives colored his younger days.

Above all, Dennis was a pillar of strength and love for his family, a loving husband, father, and cherished grandfather. His legacy will remain in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Terry Smith.

His memory will be lovingly carried forward by his devoted wife, IdaRose M. Smith of Springvale; their children, Shawn C. Smith (Jessica) of North Berwick and Tammra M. Smith of Sanford; grandson, Braiden Smith, step-grandsons, Steven and Michael Chaisson; and numerous cousins.

A funeral service in honor of Dennis’s life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Twombley Road, Sanford.

Arrangements are entrusted to Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the Smith family, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions to

Waypoint (formerly known as Waban),

5 Dunaway Dr.,

Sanford, ME 04073,

or online at

http://www.waypointmaine.org/donate