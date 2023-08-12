FREEPORT – Jean Ann Cousinow died in her home in Freeport on Aug. 5, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. It may be impossible to render her buoyant essence on the final page. Yet, from the outset let this be known: Jean was forthright in speech and manner, often a rebel (with a cause), possessed of a determined and irreverent spirit tempered by wicked, instinctive humor and fierce, unflinching loyalty.

Born Aug. 10, 1942, in Pontiac, Mich., Jean graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1959. After graduating, she moved to Connecticut to take a position with the Institute of Living and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Central Connecticut State University.

She then worked for the Salvation Army before taking a position with the Waterbury Visiting Nurses Association, heading its Special Services Division. In that role she developed a home help service to provide combination homemaker/ chore/ handyman service to help individuals stay in their own homes, and the first 24-hour private duty registry in a visiting nurse agency. After the merger of the Waterbury and Hartford VNAs, Jean served as senior vice president overseeing many divisions of the organization. She spearheaded adding infusion therapy and durable medical equipment to services provided.

After 25 years with the VNA, Jean retired early to care for her mother Helen who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. She moved to Maine with her partner, Judy, where they built their dream home overlooking Maquoit Bay. In retirement she took great pride in her gardens, gourmet cooking (Martha Stewart if you can believe it) and cultivating a bond with Sally Ann the seagull and her flock. She loved Barbara Streisand and dancing disco. A devoted cat lover, she never had fewer than two.

Jean was an avid reader and a person of strong opinions – determined, humorous, and devoted. She had a thirst for education and was fascinated by topics from archeological digs to current events. You always knew where you stood with her—’cause she would not mince words when sharing her thoughts.

Jean was predeceased by her parents Helen Mills and Edward Cousinow, and her adoptive mother, Mildred Zalepka. She was recently predeceased by her partner, Judith Welch.

She is survived by cousins Carolyn Crum and Joyce Elliot; and by many dear friends including Peg Cushman, and Sandy and Mary Allen.

Jean was cared for by an outstanding team she assembled to care for Judy and herself. Given her history of creating services so people could stay at home, small wonder that she attracted such fabulous, devoted individuals. She was able to fulfill her own wish to remain at home thanks to Cathy Cryvoff, Jennifer Pope, Becky Churney, Meagan Walker, and Kat and Noreen of Align Home Care Services. Thanks also to CHANS Home Health and Hospice, especially her nurse Caitlin.

Godspeed Jean – you will be missed, but certainly not forgotten!

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to

Alley Cat Rescue at

http://www.saveacat.org/donate.html

in honor of Jean Cousinow.