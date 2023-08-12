SACO – Mildred “Mickie” Irene Beaulieu, 77, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Princeton on May 12, 1946, a daughter of Oliver and Mary (Moore) Dwelley. At a young age, Mickie, along with her parents and siblings, moved to Saco where she was educated in the local school system, and attended Thornton Academy.

Mickie was from the generation of hard work, where she always worked fulltime while raising her six wonderful children from her first marriage. Early on, she was employed at Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk, and later transitioned to the John Roberts Company in Biddeford. For the last 27 years she worked for Xuron Corporation in Saco, and continued with them right up until a couple days before her passing.

Mickie first met her current husband, Leo Beaulieu, in 1977. Their love grew over several years, and blossomed to where they entered into marriage on Dec. 14, 1996.

Mickie had many interests and hobbies. She was a wonderful cook, and enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers, setting out her many birdfeeders, and bird watching. When her children were younger, she loved to take them to the beach and every year they enjoyed a two-week stay at the family lake house on Pequawket Lake in Limington. She found great joy in dancing with her friends Charlie and Selena, listening to Elvis’s music, and she even had the good fortune of visiting Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. with her husband, Leo.

Mickie’s home was her happy place. She loved to host gatherings for family and friends. Christmas and Thanksgiving were extra special reasons for get-togethers, those two holidays were her favorites. Most of all, Mickie loved her family, and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her parents Oliver and Mary, her stepfather, George Merrill; and her sister, Patricia Merrill.

She is survived her husband, Leo Beaulieu; by her six children, Wendy Anders and husband Michael LaCourse, Richard Gosselin and wife Trisha, Roxanne Whitney and husband Mark, Denis Gosselin and wife Jennifer, Tina Tarbox and husband Michael, and Lisa Morency; her three stepchildren, Annette Willette and husband Curtis Richmond, Jeannie Ellis, and Jesse Beaulieu and partner Michael. Mickie is also survived by her siblings, Greg Dwelley and his wife Cindy, Debra Lacroix and her husband Dennis, Everett Merrill and his wife Nancy, Maureen Constantine, Raymond Merrill, Brenda West and her wife Deb; several grandchildren, Craig (predeceased), Chris, Jeff, Julie, Richie, Mark, Angie, Sasha, Beth, Tylor, Joseph, Samantha, Bobby, Gail, Cary, Kenny, Alva, Kristy, Jennifer and Kyra; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial with committal prayers will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

