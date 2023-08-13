WESTBROOK – Frank M. Hale passed away July 25, 2023.

He was born on July 31, 1939, in Salem, Mass., to Dorothy Alicia Faye and Frank Vincent Hale. He graduated from Salem High School in 1958, graduated as an Ensign from Maine Maritime Academy in 1962, and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1963-1967. After graduation, Frank sailed around the world working for Grace Lines. He married Julie Hale in 1967 and had two children before divorcing in 1997.

Frank’s ease with people and conversation led him on a varied career path when he was back on land: he owned and managed a Pittsburgh Paint store, sold insulation at Homans Associates, crewed escort tugs for the Portland Pilots, and managed a fleet of fuel delivery trucks at Bickford Transportation for 13 years before his retirement. His ability to recall names, and run into people he knew in the most faraway places was uncanny, and the source of many family stories.

Frank spent many Thursday nights sailing at Portland Yacht Club, where he was a longtime member. He loved the camaraderie of the monthly dinner meetings of the Portland Marine Society. In the early 1990s, Frank made many trips to help collect the railcars that would form the basis for the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, and more recently assisted with the establishment of the Bickford Collection, honoring his dear friend, Erv, in Yarmouth.

Frank was a tireless volunteer for the Maine Maritime Academy Alumni Association, and received their Outstanding Alumnus award in 1987. He spent many hours at the tag sale table at The Portland Boat Show raising money for scholarships, and was on the committee that established the Alumni House at the Castine campus. As treasurer, he was integral in establishing the Council of Maritime Schools, a coalition of the seven naval academies in the U.S. He was thrilled to attend his 60th reunion in 2022 and reconnect with his classmates.

A passionate football fan, Frank was never happier than when watching his NY Giants, Dallas Cowboys, or beloved Pats on a Sunday. He had the thrill of a lifetime by attending Superbowl XX in 1985 with his brother Bob to see the Chicago Bears win.

Frank proudly owned and restored a 1962 Mack B68 Series truck, and a 1939 Ford Tudor sedan. He just celebrated his 20-year membership in the American Truck Historical Society, having served as their Second Vice President. He treasured his trips to the Macungie and Owl’s Head shows with his antique vehicle friends who were a second family.

Frank was predeceased by his parents;, and loving and longtime companions Elaine Thompson and Sue Megathlin.

Frank is survived by his brother, Robert V. Hale of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his daughter, Rebecca Hale Quigley (Kevin) of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., and his son, F. Matthew Hale II (Samantha) of Springfield, Va.; and his four cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Marin, Nathaniel and SarahJane.

The family would like to thank the staff of Stroudwater Lodge, Pine Point Center, and Springbrook Center for their incredible care and compassion during Dad’s final years. The family owes a lifetime of gratitude to Ernold Goodwin and Don Logan, whose loyalty, friendship and fierce advocacy for Frank’s well-being is unparalleled.

A memorial service will be held at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 South Broadway, South Portland, on Friday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. Burial will be private. To view Frank’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank’s name to the

Maine Maritime Academy Alumni Association,

1 Pleasant St.,

Castine, ME 04420; or the

American Truck Historical Society,

10380 N. Ambassador Dr.,

Kansas City, MO 64153

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous