Mason, Margaret “Peg” Herdeg 98, formerly of Lovell/Fryeburg, Aug. 7, in Winter Park, Fla. Service 12 p.m., Aug. 18, Lovell United Church of Christ, and reception 1:30-4 p.m., Expo Center, Fryeburg Fairgrounds. Arrangements Hall Funeral Home, Casco

