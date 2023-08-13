OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Gregory Victor Choquette, 73, of Old Orchard Beach, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 7, 2023.

To know Greg was to love Greg. If you were lucky enough to have him in your life, you know what we mean. His warmth, charm, charisma, and genuine care for others allowed him to connect with so many people. Greg was an amazing listener, taking to heart advice his father gave him as a child “You have two ears and one mouth, use them accordingly.” Greg was kind, caring, and quick to help anyone with anything at anytime. He lived life to the fullest and approached everything he did with a “Charge like a Rhino” enthusiasm.

Greg was born to Rose and Victor Choquette in Bath July 6, 1950. His deep connection with the ocean started during his childhood. He cherished memories of swimming with his siblings and lobstering from the rowboat he helped build at the family camp at Small Point. Those experiences shaped a man that would spend most of his life close to the sea.

As a Morse High School graduate, Greg excelled scholastically and in athletics as part of the varsity swim and football teams. He proudly played football for the UMaine Black Bears and earned his degree in Business Administration.

Greg’s careers with Electrolux and as a Financial Advisor allowed him to see the world. He forged lasting friendships at each stop along the way. Greg was particularly proud to start Choquette Financial and of his work as President of the Bangor Rotary.

A true Renaissance man, Greg was an avid athlete, outdoorsman and handyman extraordinaire. He took great pride in the historic home he and Rhonda restored in Bath. While bearing a striking resemblance to John Denver, he truly enjoyed music and loved to dance!

In later years, Greg enjoyed his home and neighbors near the ocean in Old Orchard Beach with his loving wife Rhonda. Grampy Greg loved spending time with his granddaughter Victoria and son Jesse, playing cribbage (hated to lose), and spoiling their dog, Charlie and cat, Cinnamon.

Greg was predeceased by his parents Rose and Victor; sister, Bonolyn and brothers Daniel and David.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; her daughter Heather; his son, Jesse and Peyton and their daughter Victoria.

Special thanks to the compassionate care provided by Hospice of Southern Maine.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Friday Aug. 18, 1-3:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Tavern in Bath.

To express condolences, please visit http://www.MaineCremationCare.com.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to:

Rotary Club of Bangor,

P.O. Box 2787,

Bangor, ME 04402

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous