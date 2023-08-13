SCARBOROUGH – Don “Smitty” and Ellen found each other at Bates College and married after they graduated in 1956. Even back 66 years ago, many people saw the qualities that made this couple so unique. Don’s direct communication style, decisiveness, commanding size and personality was matched by Ellen’s caring, kindness, elegance, measured approach and her desire to spend time with everyone she met.

Their lives together took them to South Carolina for the Marine Corps, Montreal and New York for Avon Products where Don became the youngest vice president in Avon’s history and retired as a senior officer. They both gave back and volunteered. Ellen with schools, teaching and hospitals and Don with a variety of board and president roles in both private and public sectors.

They also shared a love of family, world travel, golf, church, politics and fine dining. They lived in Canada, New Jersey and Florida before they settled in Maine, closer to Ellen’s family roots and her childhood home in Cape Elizabeth.

Don and Ellen passed away nine weeks apart and were coming up to their 67th anniversary in September.

They are survived by their son, Jim and his son Braden; their daughter, Paula, her husband Mike and their two sons, Copper and Griffin.

A memorial service for Don and Ellen is being planned in Cape Elizabeth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous