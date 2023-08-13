BARRE, Mass. – Miriam J. Jensen, 67, left this earth to be with God on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Portland, the daughter of the late Maynard and Greta (Johanson) Jensen.

Miriam grew up in Westbrook, graduating from the Westbrook High School class of 1973. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Education from the University of New Hampshire and went on to receive a Master of Music degree in Oboe performance from the University of Lowell.

She taught four years at Wakefield Memorial High School, one year at Amesbury High School, and finished her career with 31 years at Wachusett Regional High School, where she retired as the department head and band director. During her tenure in the Wachusett Music Department, the school was recognized as one of the 50 outstanding high school music departments in the nation. Following retirement, she held classes in Concert Band and Music Theory at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass.

Miriam’s passion was music. She performed in orchestras, bands, and chamber ensembles as a soloist throughout New England as well as England, Scotland, and Norway. Outside of music, she loved cooking for her relatives and friends. For most of her life, she would visit the family camp on Crescent Lake in Raymond, making lifelong memories. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and gardening.

Miriam is survived by her brother, Mark Jensen and his wife, Bonnie of Raymond; nieces and nephews Sean and Amanda (Jensen) Smith, Eric Jensen, Keith, Sidney, Jessica, Samantha, and Apollo Bartlett; grandnephews and niece, Colton, Jacob and Charlotte Smith.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Ellen Bartlett.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Miriam’s family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, Mass. A memorial service honoring her life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster St., Worcester, Mass. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit http://www.milesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Wachusett Regional High School’s Music Department,

1401 Main St.,

Holden, MA 01520

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous