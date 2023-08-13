SCARBOROUGH – Jean Shaw passed away in her home in Scarborough on Aug. 9, 2023.

She was born in Portland, daughter of Harry and Edith Peterson Mogan. Jean graduated from Deering High School, Class of 1957; a member of Phi Kappa Sorority.

Jean’s fondest memories were spent wintering in Florida, dancing the night away, competing (and winning) in games and as the matriarch of her family, organizing and hosting family events. Jean was a mother/grandmother/great-grandmother first, and will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, the bargains she would find and the joy she brought to her husband and children’s lives.

Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Eva Shaw (Damon); and her sister, Judy Trudeau.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Stephen Shaw; son, Ed (Carole), son, Rob (Theresa), son-in-law, Curt Damon, daughter, Becky Wooley (Mark). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Ron Trudeau, brother in-law, Brad Shaw (Brenda), sister-in-law, Robin Singer.

Family and friends may visit 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. Private burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Southern Maine or American Diabetes Association.

