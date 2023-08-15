STRATHAM, N.H. – Carol, 84, of Stratham, N.H., died Aug. 11, 2023, peacefully at home in her sleep. She is survived by her husband, Lucien Dansreau, with whom she would have celebrated 62 years of marriage later this month, and children Leanne Gould and husband Peter of Bedford, N.H.; Paul Dansreau of Shelton, Conn.; Steven Dansreau and wife Amy of Hingham, Mass.; and Michelle Mignacca and husband Steve of Seekonk, Mass. She adored her six grandchildren: Matthew, Brian, Abigail, Sarah, Amelia, and Jonathan.

Carol was the fourth child of Ernest and Sophie (Predki) Joly. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Joly (Grace of Beverly, Mass.) and she is survived by siblings Christine Connolly (Robert, deceased) of Peabody, Mass., Louise Lawrence (John, deceased) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Dorothy Arathuzik (John) of Topsfield, Mass., as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was born and raised in Salem, Mass., and attended Salem State College where she earned a degree in education. She taught second grade before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She later pursued her passion for accounting and worked as a bookkeeper at a private environmental company in Yarmouth, Maine. Blessed to have been involved in a close community in Yarmouth, she was equally blessed to find another caring community in Stratham, where she settled to enjoy retirement with her husband.

Calling hours will be Wednesday August 16, from 4 – 6 p.m., at Stockbridge Funeral Home (141 Epping Road, Exeter, N.H.) with an 11 a.m. mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish (289 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H.) on Thursday August 17. A burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery (226 North Street, Salem, Mass.) is scheduled for Friday August 18, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund.

