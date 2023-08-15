AUGUSTA – Craig A. Guerrette, 53, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, following a brief but valiant battle with cancer. He went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully, with his family by his side. He was born in Augusta, on June 19, 1970, to Donald and Patricia (Dumont) Guerrette.

Craig graduated from Cony High School, earned his MBA from Thomas College and was a CPA. He was employed by Reed & Reed Construction for 21 years, most recently serving as their Chief Financial Officer.

Craig was quite the handyman. He took great pride in completing many projects, doing renovations on his 100 year old house and making gardens for him and his wife to fill. He took joy in his home; being at home with his family was his favorite place to be. In his spare time Craig rode his motorcycle and regularly enjoyed a competitive game of cornhole, many times in the company of his brother, and best friend, Marc. Craig loved spending time in Industry at his parent’s home, working on various building projects with his dad, taking walks in the woods with his mom and spending time with family. He was a hardworking, selfless man and a devoted Christian, father, husband, son and brother.

Craig is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Guerrette of Augusta; his daughters: Allison Guerrette and Jessica Guerrette, both of Augusta; his parents: Donald and Patricia Guerrette of Industry; his brother, Marc Guerrette and his wife Crystal of Augusta; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Donnelly of Augusta; his sister-in-law, Ellen Kell and her husband Michael; his sister-in-law Heidi Fornili and her husband Rich; his nieces and nephews: Evan, Noah and Lyndsey Guerrette, Julie and Abigail, Kell and McKinley Fornili; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There are no public visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Central Church, 20 Mission Ave., Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plumberfh.com.

The family asks for donations to Massachusetts General Bringham Hospital, where Craig received his care, in lieu of flowers. http://www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate?tribute_make=1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous