MILTON, Mass. – Catherine Bobroff Cleaves, 70, of Boston passed away on Dec. 31, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the International Community Church, 30 Gordon Street, Allston, Mass. 02134. A luncheon and a time of sharing will take place at the church following the service from 2 – 4 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
