SACO – Heidemarie M. Lenke, 72, of Middle Street, Saco, passed away Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, at the Pine Point Nursing Home.

She was born in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 29, 1950, the daughter of Albert Wegbert and Marguerthe Lenke.

Heidemarie attended and graduated from schools in Germany. She came to the United States in 1969. She worked for Corning Costar from 1969 until 2003.

Heidemarie then was employed with Home Depot from 2003 until 2016.

She served in the United States Reserves from 1981 til 2004.

Heidemarie enjoyed travel, crafts and reading.

Survivors include a brother Wolfgang Zimmermann and his wife Florence, a sister-in-law Liselotte Zimmermann of Saco, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday Aug. 24, 2023 from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco.

A 1 p.m. service will follow at the funeral home, Pastor Russell Carle will officiate.

Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section with U.S. Army Honors.

