GORHAM – Patricia A. Peasley, 82, formerly of South Portland, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, while under hospice care at Gorham House in Gorham, Maine.

Patricia was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Camden, the daughter of the late Nathan G. Sr. and Anna (Burrill) Peasley. Patricia was a thoughtful and dedicated individual who devoted her life to serving others. She graduated from Camden High School in 1959 and continued her education at the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1962.

Patricia served as a compassionate and empathetic nurse at Maine Medical Center for 40 years, touching countless lives with her care. In her retirement, she continued to give back to her community serving as Secretary and Treasurer for the South Portland Food Pantry, Parish Nursing, Eucharistic Ministry for the homebound, and countless other volunteer activities as a member of Holy Cross Church. Her volunteer work was a testament to her deep Catholic faith.

Patricia’s hobbies included needlepoint, genealogy, and gardening, activities she pursued with the same dedication she applied to her work and service.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brothers, Carroll, Sidney and Marvin Peasley. She is survived by her brother Nathan G. Peasley Jr. and his wife Janice of Owls Head; her dear friend Simone Blanchette with whom she shared a home in South Portland for decades; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In the words of the Catholic faith Patricia held dear, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God”. Patricia, with her pure heart and unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of others, surely rests in peace now.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Patricia’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, located in Scarborough.

