TOPSHAM – Gerry E. Riendeau of Topsham, 71, passed away peacefully at home with loving members of his family by his side on Aug. 8, 2023.

He was born in Brunswick on March 29, 1952, son of June (Miller) Riendeau and Edward Riendeau. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1971. He married Anna (Quagliaroli) Riendeau on Sept. 7, 1974.

Gerry started working at a young age doing odd jobs in Brunswick. He was then hired as a cook at a local seafood restaurant and his love of cooking began. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 25 years as a metal straightener. An injury caused him to take early retirement, and he spent the rest of his years as a house husband (a job he loved!) He enjoyed spending time with his family. His interests included going to baseball games, watching football, horror movies, slot car racing, and vacationing on cruises.

He was predeceased by his mother, father; and his brother, Dennis Riendeau.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years; daughter, Christa Yates and her husband Zachary Yates, son Brian Riendeau; grandchildren Caleb Yates, Cadence Riendeau, Ella Yates and Bode Yates; sisters Connie Riendeau-Smith, Jacque York, and Mary Reindl; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Aug. 18 from 11-1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home in Brunswick, followed by a Christian burial at St. John’s Cemetery. A reception will follow at his family’s home in Topsham.

Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane Society.

