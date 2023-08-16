PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Timothy Scott Angis, 64, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, N.H., after a brief illness. Tim, or “Timmy” as he was known by close family and friends, was born Sept. 18, 1958 at the Marlborough Hospital in Marlborough, Mass. He was the youngest son of John and Elaine (Whelan) Angis.

In the fall of 1960, the family returned to Maine and settled in Saco. Life in this small, close-knit community was classic ’60s with kids always playing outside, riding bikes, and playing wiffle ball by day and kick-the-can by night. At an early age, Tim began to tag along with his older brothers, John and Chris, and would soon follow in their footsteps by pursuing a lifelong career in golf.

After graduating from Thornton Academy in 1976, Tim moved to Florida to work alongside John and Chris at Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach, Fla. In 1988, Tim was inducted into the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) as a Class A Member. During his time in Florida, Tim honed his skills as a player, garnering several top finishes in the PGA Club Pro Series, including winning the 1984 South Florida PGA Assistant Championship. He was also proud to have played in a number of PGA Tour events, including the 1989 Doral Ryder Open.

Tim eventually returned to his home state of Maine to join the professional staff at Riverside Golf Course from 1989 – 1995 before returning “home” to the course where he learned the game, Biddeford-Saco Country Club. He served as the head golf professional at BSCC for 21 years and made many lifelong friends there. Tim also continued to add to his playing résumé. He won the Maine Chapter PGA championship seven times, he was the State of Maine champion in 1992, and was a two-time champion in the Maine Chapter PGA Senior-Junior. He also qualified for the 1993 PGA Championship at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio and was inducted into the Maine Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. His greatest achievement in golf, however, was passing on his love for the game to his nephews and his beloved daughter, Megan.

In 2018, he moved to Greenland, N.H., where he enjoyed the sunset of his golf career at Portsmouth Country Club. Tim loved the many wonderful colleagues, friends, and club members with whom he became especially close at PCC over the past several years. An exceptional golf instructor, Tim was known for being able to quickly diagnose his students’ needs and offer a simple tip or fix to cure any golf ailment. One of his greatest traits was his ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds with his personable demeanor and warm sense of humor. Tim never forgot a face, and had the rare talent of being able to remember even the smallest details of any conversation or interaction.

Tim was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John, his sister, Laura Wolfahrt, and his brother, Chris.

He is survived by his daughter Megan, son-in-law Benji Borowski, and granddaughter, Adelaide; as well as his brother, William, and sister, Jane Libby and her husband, Gene. He will also be greatly missed by his nephews Seamus Kerry, Jeffrey Wolfahrt, and Neil, Eric, and Brian Angis. He will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues for his quick wit, affable nature, and easygoing way of connecting with anyone and everyone.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Portsmouth Country Club, 80 Country Club Lane, Greenland, N.H.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Tim’s memory to the

Maine Golf Junior Program,

Attn: Brian Bickford, at Maine Golf Center,

2 Old County Rd. Ext.

Freeport, ME 04032

