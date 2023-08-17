WINDHAM – John J.

Mulkern Jr. of Windham, passed into eternity on Aug. 8, 2023 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by the love of family and his bride to be.

Born April 2, 1955 in Lewiston to John J. and Muriel Redmun Mulkern. He attended Sacred Heart School (Auburn), and La Salette Prep Seminary (Enfield, N.H.). He graduated with a B.A. in Religious studies and Counseling from University of Maine, Farmington in 1986.

In his 20s, he converted to Protestantism and lived out his life displaying kindness, generosity, and a profound Christian faith.

Attended the Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene for 30-plus years. He served most of those years as a volunteer worship leader, describing this as “the best job I ever had; worship Jesus and sing along.”

Employed by Bath Iron Works as a welder and electrician for 31 years, he retired in 2020. “Nothing like it”, was how he would describe those years!

He faithfully served his country through the U.S. Army with active duty in Germany and Ft. Lewis, Washington from 1975-1982. In 1988 he joined the Maine Army National Guard, serving in the role of Chaplain Assistant. During these years he accumulated multiple service medals and recognitions. He was well respected and retired as Master Sergeant after 33 years of military service.

John distinguished himself as being loyal to everything he put his hand and heart to. His quick wit and can-do spirit and superb positive attitude made him just someone you wanted to be around. A talented vocalist: he also played multiple musical instruments, but his humbleness was most “note” worthy.

Kind, generous and so good to both family members and strangers, John and his winsome spirit will be missed by so many.

Survived by daughter, Myra Estes, and Ryan (son-in-law), Peyton, Dakota and Jack of Madison; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Peter Dube Sr. of Westbrook; nephew, P. Paul Dube Jr., of South Portland and niece, Anna Dube of Portland; fiancée, Kate Milbury of Denmark, stepdaughter, Michele Finley of Lewiston; grandchildren (great), Jennifer (Kinsley and Harper) of Portland; Heaven (Alice and Lyla) of Lisbon Falls; Zeb and wife Ally of Poland; and many cousins.

In 2022 he re-united with a former acquaintance, Kate Milbury. She soon became his “special person”.

They shared laughter, music, faith, and an eventual commitment of love and planned to be married in September and reside in Denmark.

A celebration of his life is planned for Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at the church below. The burial will be on a later date at The Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:

Church of the Nazarene,

499 Ocean House Rd.,

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107