KENNEBUNKPORT/ PEABODY, Mass. – Ruth E. Greenland, 91, a resident of Kennebunkport briefly, and longtime resident of Peabody, Mass., passed away peacefully Monday Aug. 14, 2023 at Atria of Kennebunk following a period of failing health.

Ruth was born Nov. 19, 1931 in Arlington, Mass. the daughter of Charles Beverly and Gladys Lydia (Vail) Nobles, and is a graduate of Arlington High School.

Ruth married Ronald Greenland in 1951 and together they resided in the same home for 67 years in Peabody, Mass., where they raised their family.

She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper, with several companies in the North Shore area.

She was happiest when she could have her face in the sun and feet in the sand. Ruth and Ron enjoyed boating and fishing, and snow skiing with their family. She enjoyed painting and decorating her home – as long as it was blue.

﻿Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Ronald in 2019; and brothers Donald and Earl.

﻿Survivors include her son, Steven Greenland and his wife Jeanne of Kensington, N.H., daughter, Holly Black and her husband Jim of Kennebunkport; beloved grandchildren Jeffrey Greenland, Stacey and Nate Brungot, Abby and Todd Robbins, and Andrew Black. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Finley, Ainsley and Kinsley Brungot, Mason, Jude and Layla Black, Olivia and Addison Robbins. She will be greatly missed by her beloved dog, Mikey.

Her family greatly appreciated the special care she received from her doctors Maureen and Woodrow Lee, Constellation Health Services, and the Atria staff.

An hour of visitation followed by a funeral service will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Interment with a committal service will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, Mass.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Ruth’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous