HOOKSET, N.H. – Marjorie J. Back, 76, of Hooksett, N.H., passed away suddenly on Aug. 14, 2023, following a long battle with pulmonary complications.

Born in Bath on Sept. 16, 1946; Marjorie was a graduate of Bath High School and Gorham State College in Gorham. Following her graduation, she had a career as an elementary school teacher until she left to raise her children. Later in life, she returned to work at National Distributors in South Portland until her retirement.

Marjorie’s kind nature was felt by everyone throughout her adult life. Her selfless and supportive nature helped family, friends, and co-workers for decades. Whether you needed someone to listen, or you were seeking guidance, if you needed a place to sleep or a warm meal she was there. She was never there to judge and helped everyone find their place and reach their potential. Countless times she opened her home to the friends of her children, helping teenagers with homework while offering them the best cookies ever.

Helping people learn to communicate and care for others didn’t stop at home. Marjorie loved reading and when the young people stopped arriving at her home with her children, she sought out opportunities to support more people in her community. She volunteered in the library at Margaret Chase Smith Elementary School as well as an adult literacy program in Sanford.

After years of assisting her community and the passing of her husband Richard, she relocated to Hooksett, N.H. to accept her favorite role ever, Grandma. Marjorie spent her last 13 years helping teach her grandsons to reach for the stars, supporting their academics, sports, and friendships. She taught the boys about nature through gardening, competition through board games, and passion through her actions.

Marjorie cherished the opportunity to share her and husbands’ passion for community later in life by encouraging her son and daughter-in-law to volunteer wherever possible.

She enjoyed her trips to see family, where she could trade stories with the next generation, teaching faith, patience, and kindness. Age never stopped her heart, she encouraged everyone until her last day.

She is survived by her children, Shelley Back of Rochester, N.H. and Thomas Back and daughter-in-law April Kendall of Hooksett, N.H.; her three grandsons, Adler, Ethan, and Aaron; her sister, Barbara Breuer of Pensacola, Fla. and brother, Edward Ferris of Manchester, N.H.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Back; her parents, Edward Ferris Sr. and Eleanor (Pye) Ferris; and her sisters Irene Jeffery, Joan Tanguay, Marion Thibeault, and Louise Ferris.

In keeping with Marjorie’s wishes there will not be a service. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Marjorie on her birthday Sept. 16, in the Hooksett, N.H. area. The family is asking for photos with Marjorie that can be given to build Visual Celebration of Marjorie’s life for her grandsons.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium in Manchester, N.H. To view Marjorie’s online tribute or write in the guestbook please visit http://www.phaneuf.net

Donations in her honor can be made to the AAFA, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, at https://asthmaandallergies.org/ or CLIF, the Children’s Literacy Foundation, at clifonline.org.

