BATH – LaVonne Grace Whorff, passed on Jan. 9, 2023.

She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery on Aug. 19 during a private family service. Friends / colleagues are invited to join the family at the Plant Home, 1 Washington St., Bath at 2:30 p.m. for a time of remembrance.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

