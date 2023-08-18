SCARBOROUGH – M. Margaret “Peg” (Darcy) Smith, 86, passed away at her home in Scarborough on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New York City, N.Y. to parents Edward P. Darcy and Mary A. Welch, Peg was the oldest of six siblings. She spent her childhood in Portland, cherishing the summers spent on Great Diamond Island with her grandparents, who would make a profound impact on her life. Following graduation from Cathedral High School in 1954, Peg would spend the next few years working in retail and insurance in New York City, N.Y.; Portland; and Seattle, Wash., before calling Maine her permanent home.

On a ski trip to Sugarloaf in 1961, she would meet her future husband, Winthrop N. Smith, Sr., leading to an abundant and fulfilling 60-year marriage that included six children, eight grandchildren, and more than half a century settled in Gorham. One of her great joys was returning to Ireland multiple times later in her life to celebrate her strong Irish heritage.

Her compassion and unselfish nature, expressed through her volunteer work at St. Anne’s church and her community of Gorham, included filling and delivering boxes of food for the Gorham Surplus Food Program, actively leading various church committees, and participation as the first president of the Friends of the Baxter Library, a role perfectly suited for a curious and voracious reader. A special endeavor was her many years spent as a docent at the Wells Estuary Reserve.

Her generosity and natural gifts as a caregiver were a blessing for her friends and family, as well as strangers. As the oldest of six siblings and mother of six children, Peg always had the responsibility and worry for others. She lived a truly selfless and giving life and somehow managed to bring wit and humor to her interactions and her relationships, even during the most demanding of times.

Peg loved to cook, entertain, and celebrate family. She enjoyed nothing more than creating special spaces that allowed her family to make meaningful memories, whether it be Easter egg hunts for the grandkids, 4th of July and Christmas gatherings in Gorham, or providing her family a place to gather at Sugarloaf so that her kids and grandkids could continue the Sugarloaf tradition, coming full circle from 1961.

Her strong commitment to her faith led to participation on the Executive Board of the Roman Catholic Diocese, a 50-year commitment to The Maine Right to Life Committee, and time spent teaching CCD classes at St. Anne’s church.

Peg was deeply loved by friends and family and her strong will, principled moral compass and thoughtful and loving nature had a profound and lasting impact on her family and will carry on for generations.

Peg is survived by her husband of 60 years, Winthrop N. Smith, Sr.; her children, Winthrop N. Smith Jr. and wife Allison, Christopher M. Smith, Margaret D. Smith, Sarah S. Kelly and husband Brandon Kelly, all of Scarborough, James H. Smith II of Portland, Ore. and Daniel J. Smith of York; and eight grandchildren, including Kellen Smith of Boston, Mass., Brendon and Emma Smith of Denver, Colo., Connor, Daniel and Ryan Kelly of Scarborough, and Summer and Porter Smith of York; and her sister, Beatrice Gault and brother, John (Jackie) Darcy, both of South Carolina.

Peg was predeceased by her sister, Winnifred D. Moody and brothers Joseph M. and Edward J. Darcy, who was KIA in Vietnam in 1967.

The family extends its appreciation to Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Southern Maine for their thoughtful and caring efforts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Peg’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peg’s memory may be made to:

Edward J. Darcy Scholarship Fund, care of:

Cheverus High School,

267 Ocean Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103 or:

McCauley Residence,

Mercy Hospital Foundation

P.O. Box 679,

Portland, ME 04104

