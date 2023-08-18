LISBON – Daniel V. Ventry, Jr. was born on Dec. 20, 1939 to the late Daniel V. Ventry, Sr. and Catherine (Sandonato) Ventry in Niagara Falls. N.Y. He died at 83 on Aug. 8. 2023 at home in Lisbon, following a short battle with an aggressive form of metastatic cancer.

Dan was educated in Niagara Falls schools and grew to be an entrepreneur owning a full service gas station and in the ’70s, the Lobster Kettle Restaurant, both located in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having been a part of the Navy Boxing team with tours of duty in Maine at the Brunswick Naval Air Station and on Malta in the Mediterranean region. He was the proverbial entertainer and dreamer always planning how to do it bigger and better, when he and his then wife, Jean Scott, moved back to Maine, Dan settled in Phippsburg. From that day forward Dan called Maine home. He worked as a tin smith at Bath Iron Works, retiring after nearly 30 years, and while there, functioned as a Union Steward for Local 6 machinists.

His tales of adventures entertained many at gatherings of friends and family. He loved to build and repair anything, from cars to structures. He enjoyed all things Nascar; The New England Patriot’s; the Red Sox; and his many friends.

In his retired years, Dan was an avid volunteer at Lisbon’s Building Material Exchange (BME) and a teacher to all strangers who stopped to say “How did you frame those garage doors? Helping people who wanted to learn was his favorite pastime.

Dan was an interesting soul who loved to laugh and debate. He spent every day with physical purpose, busy and engaged. He was devoted to protecting and loving children, animals and those less fortunate. But, in his true Italian spirit his greatest love was family and food.

Dan is survived by his life partner and love, Dorothy Raymond Gilchrest; and by his beloved children and their spouses, daughter, Justine (John) Charette of West Bath, sons Dean (Dawnelle) Ventry and Darren (Judy) Ventry both of Phippsburg, daughter, Frances (Patrick) Nowak of Ransomville, N.Y.; and his stepchildren Ian (Janelle) Gilchrest of Old Orchard Beach and Sarah Gilchrest Bunnitt of Lewiston. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; as well as five great-grandchildren. In addition, Dan is survived by his brother, Donald (Annmarie) Ventry of Niagara Falls, N.Y. and sister, Joan Campieri of Orchard Park, N.Y., and sister-in-law, Frances Ventry of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; and a gaggle of nieces and nephews.

Dan was predeceased by his parents; his much loved brother, David Ventry, and brother-in-law, Louis Campieri.

A special thank-you is extended to Dr. David Benton and Dr. Patrick Keaney and their staffs. Also, a much deserved thank-you is sent to the team of angels from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Sheila, Nancy, Laurie, Clarissa and Rick. Your gentle kindness and daily assistance this past month was so needed and greatly appreciated.

Per Dan’s request there will be no service. However, we ask you, his many friends and family, to celebrate Dan’s life and his laughter with love. And one day as the sun settles, take a moment and please have dessert in his honor. In particular, raise a cannoli in Dan’s memory. He would be so very delighted to know that with that first perfect bite, you were thinking of him.

Sleep well dear heart, sleep well.

