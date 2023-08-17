BATH – Helen Elizabeth (LeMont) Frederick, 87, of Bath, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023. She was born in Bath on June 12, 1936, a daughter of Worrall LeMont and Helen Savoie LeMont. She graduated from Morse High School. She married Neil Page of Wiscasset and together they raised six children on a farm in Wiscasset, Victoria Page of Prescott of Ariz., Debbie Bacher and husband Steve of Cross Plains, Wis., Cindie Averill and husband Jeff of Alna, Neil Page and wife Lisa of Wiscasset, Julie Snowdon and partner NoraLee of Virginia, James Page of Cookeville, Tenn.

On July 2, 1982 she married Phillip Lee Frederick. They made their home in Bath. Helen and Lee loved to go dancing. They both loved their gardens at their home. Helen volunteered for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

She has one surviving sister, Adele ”Sugar” Madore and a sister-in-law, Joyce LeMont; many many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends that were considered family.

She was predeceased in death by her son, James Page of Tennessee; siblings Mary Libby, Faye (Joanne) Brewer, Nancy Penderson, Virginia Watson, Worrall LeMont, John LeMont and Theodore LeMont.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bath.

