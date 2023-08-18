SCARBOROUGH – Dan made his final journey to Heaven on Aug. 15, 2023 for his forever home after suffering a major stroke.

Dan was born in Portland on Sept. 8, 1944. He had a long career in the plumbing and heating business. Dan started with Redlon Supply in 1976 as a truck driver/warehouse worker. Within a few years, he became an assistant manager and went on to become manager at Redlon’s of Portland. After the merger with Johnson Supply, he became the manager with Redlon-Johnson Supply in Rockland. In 1995 he went back to Portland to work in outside sales, becoming the top salesperson in the country. His youngest son, Bill, was blessed to work with his dad from 1998-2008 in the outside sales. They made a great team for the company.

Dan was very much a car enthusiast, restoring antique cars and trucks. His pride and joy was a 1966 Ford Galaxy convertible that had won many medals for his work. The last several years he and his wife, Linda, enjoyed their drives wherever it took them with so many friends and family. Dan was one of the most loving men, that everyone loved and respected. He did not go anywhere without making a new friend.

Dan was predeceased by his father, Arthur Francis, his mother, Dorothy Hatcher Francis; and his late wife, Marion Francis.

Dan is survived by his wife, Linda Maxwell of Scarborough; his daughter, Deborah Francis, his son, Arthur Francis and his son, Bill Francis, all of Florida; grandsons Dominick and Tyler of Florida; stepson, Matthew Maxwell of Windham, stepson, Jason Maxwell of Washington state, stepson, Tim Maxwell of Cumberland and stepdaughter, Mary of Washington state; 10 step-grandchildren with one on the way.

We were all blessed to have had Dan in our lives, he made it a better place. We will celebrate his life at the South Portland Nazarene Church, 525 Highland Ave. in South Portland on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

A special thank-you to the Maine Medical Center Critical Care Unit and Richards Wing for the outstanding care and support they gave to Dan and his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous