Smith, M. Margaret “Peg” (Darcy) 86, of Scarborough, Aug. 14, at home. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Aug. 23, St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, Scarborough.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Smith, M. Margaret "Peg" (Darcy) 86, of Scarborough, Aug. 14, at home. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Aug. 23, St. ...
Smith, M. Margaret “Peg” (Darcy) 86, of Scarborough, Aug. 14, at home. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Aug. 23, St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, Scarborough.
Send questions/comments to the editors.