YARMOUTH – Mary LeVasseur Hill, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

Family and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation on Monday, Aug. 21 from 10-11 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the interment at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. A reception will follow services at AMvets Post 2, 148 North Rd., Yarmouth. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Hill family.

