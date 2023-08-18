Francis, Danford Thomas 78, of Scarborough, Aug. 15. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 19, South Portland Nazarene Church. Arrangements, Hobbs Funeral Home
Francis, Danford Thomas 78, of Scarborough, Aug. 15. Service 11 a.m., Aug. 19, South Portland Nazarene Church. Arrangements, Hobbs Funeral Home
